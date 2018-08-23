Filed Under:Gary Webster, Michelle Wu, Terrell Walker

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A man who works for the city of Boston was among more than two dozen people arrested in sweeps targeting drug and gun crimes in the Boston area Thursday.

Gary Webster was one of 29 people charged with state and federal drug, firearms and counterfeiting crimes.

webster3 Boston City Worker, Convicted Cop Killer Charged In Drug, Gun Raids

Gary Webster. (Photo credit: US Attorney’s Office)

Webster is a project manager for the Boston Planning & Development Agency and former staffer for City Councilor Michelle Wu. Prosecutors say Webster sold drugs to someone secretly working with authorities. He was hired by BPDA in August 2017 after serving as Wu’s constituent services director.

“The Boston Planning & Development Agency holds every employee to the highest of standards and these allegations are deeply troubling. We have placed the individual on unpaid administrative leave and will determine next steps,” Director Brian Golden said in a statement.

Also charged is Terrell Walker, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1973 killing of Boston police officer John Schroeder. Walker is now charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and other offenses.

