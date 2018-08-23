BOSTON (CBS) — They might be bitter rivals on the ice, but Boston College and Boston University have joined forces in the latest contribution to the law enforcement lip sync challenge.

The video starts off with a wild west-type showdown between police officers from both departments in their cruisers and riding their motorcycles. From there it becomes a lip sync set to local favorites like “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” “Dirty Water” and “Sweet Caroline.”

Former Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, who is the new chief of police for B.C., makes an appearance. It also features mascots, student athletes, school marching bands, cheerleaders and a cameo from the Boston Police Department.

The video has a unifying message, showcasing #ForBoston and #BostonStrong signs. It ends by welcoming students back to Boston for the new school year.

Police departments all over the country have been producing “cop pool karaoke” and lip sync videos as a way to humanize law enforcement.