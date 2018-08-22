  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Secret Service, Shawn Christy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Secret Service is searching for Shawn Christy, who they say threatened to kill President Donald Trump and is believed to be traveling along the East Coast.

Christy is wanted for “threatening to kill law enforcement officers, government officials and President Donald Trump,” the agency tweeted Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is from Pennsylvania and should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds and has green eyes. The Secret Service says he has a tattoo on his upper right arm and speaks with a distinct lisp.

CBS Pittsburgh reports that Christy allegedly posted threats on Facebook saying he was going to shoot President Trump in the head and use “lethal force” on police officers. He also allegedly threatened to harm a district attorney.

Christy has been on the run for more than two months, crossed five state borders including New York and has reportedly stolen cars, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Authorities say anyone who has information or sees Christy should not approach but call local police or the Secret Service at 833-225-7751. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s