PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Secret Service is searching for Shawn Christy, who they say threatened to kill President Donald Trump and is believed to be traveling along the East Coast.

Christy is wanted for “threatening to kill law enforcement officers, government officials and President Donald Trump,” the agency tweeted Wednesday.

Shawn Christy is wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement officers, government officials and President Donald Trump. Christy is considered armed & dangerous. Christy, is believed to be traveling along the East Coast. For more info or to make a report:https://t.co/evcBAThtFh pic.twitter.com/iKLIptuQZZ — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2018

The 27-year-old is from Pennsylvania and should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds and has green eyes. The Secret Service says he has a tattoo on his upper right arm and speaks with a distinct lisp.

CBS Pittsburgh reports that Christy allegedly posted threats on Facebook saying he was going to shoot President Trump in the head and use “lethal force” on police officers. He also allegedly threatened to harm a district attorney.

Christy has been on the run for more than two months, crossed five state borders including New York and has reportedly stolen cars, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Authorities say anyone who has information or sees Christy should not approach but call local police or the Secret Service at 833-225-7751. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.