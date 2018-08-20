BOSTON (CBS) – Getting more for your money depends on where you live, according to a new report.

An article in Forbes looks at the real value of $100 and how the price of goods varies from state to state. A Tax Foundation map shows that it’s worth the most in Mississippi ($115.74), Alabama, Arkansas, West Virginia and Kentucky.

How far does your dollar go in your state? Adjusting incomes for price level can substantially change our perceptions of which states are truly rich or poor. Find out here: https://t.co/YRKJQt1s0M@ericadyork #PurchasingPower #CostofLiving pic.twitter.com/FM1SC1wRIR — Tax Foundation (@taxfoundation) August 18, 2018

Massachusetts lands near the bottom of the list at No. 44. The report says $100 will buy you only about $92 worth of goods in the Bay State.

The places where $100 is worth the least are Hawaii ($84.46), Washington D.C., New York, California and New Jersey.