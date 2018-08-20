  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Getting more for your money depends on where you live, according to a new report.

An article in Forbes looks at the real value of $100 and how the price of goods varies from state to state. A Tax Foundation map shows that it’s worth the most in Mississippi ($115.74), Alabama, Arkansas, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Massachusetts lands near the bottom of the list at No. 44. The report says $100 will buy you only about $92 worth of goods in the Bay State.

The places where $100 is worth the least are Hawaii ($84.46), Washington D.C., New York, California and New Jersey.

