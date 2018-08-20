BOSTON (CBS) — It doesn’t sound like “Netflix and Chill” is part of Bill Belichick’s playbook.

We know the Patriots head coach isn’t up on new technology. Whether it’s Twitter, Facebook, MySpace, or some kind of non-existent combination (MyFace is one of Belichick’s favorites when chatting with the media), he’s made it clear that he isn’t down with all these fancy new websites.

But even Mr. No Days Off must enjoy a relaxing night at home, right? Asked if he partakes in the occasional Netflix-filled evening during his weekly radio appearance with WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni and Fauria on Monday, Belichick said he doesn’t even have a Netflix account.

“I don’t have one. I’m not very tech savvy,” said Belichick. “Getting it on the screen would be very challenging for me. You’ve got to go to a certain thing, have a pass code. It’s not like you can just flip from Channel 53 to Channel 108. I can handle that.”

Thankfully, when Bill does want to toss on an old flick, he turns to his girlfriend, Linda Holiday. She has a Netflix account, and doesn’t need any instruction on how to get it going.

“If I didn’t have some help, I don’t think I’d be able to get Netflix, Snapface, and Pandarama, or whatever it is,” said Belichick.

And thus, “Pandarama” now enters the Bill Belichick Encyclopedia for new technology.