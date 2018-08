WORCESTER (CBS) – A 3-year-old Worcester boy was killed Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

The boy was hit on Laurel Street. Worcester Police said the boy left the sidewalk and entered a parking lot when a Nissan Armada pulled out of a parking space and hit him with the front of the car.

After hitting the boy, the driver rushed the child and his father to an area hospital.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.