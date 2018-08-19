BOSTON (CBS) — Shots fired in East Boston overnight left holes hit a nearby home and car. Police said they were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Bullet holes could be seen in the upstairs window of the home on Chelsea Street.

Ben Cormier told WBZ-TV that his boyfriend heard gunshots ring out. “He said that he heard six loud bangs and it sounded like gunshots and then the police officers were looking around the neighborhood trying to find things,” Cormier explained.

No injuries were reported.

Police collected ballistics from the area and are continuing to investigate.