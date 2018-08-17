BOSTON (CBS) — There is a lot of concern about New England’s wide receiving corps heading into the new season. And rightfully so.

Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension will leave Chris Hogan as Tom Brady’s No. 1 receiver for the first month of the regular season. After Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt (if healthy), and return man Cordarrelle Patterson will be Brady’s main targets at wide receiver.

But while their collection of receivers don’t jump off the page, Brady has some other incredible weapons elsewhere. It helps that he has the greatest tight end ever in Rob Gronkowski, which alleviates the majority of the concern with New England’s crop of receivers. But if there is one man who will help the most during Edelman’s absence, it’s running back James White.

White was Brady’s favorite target during Thursday night’s preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, with six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. He was the go-to guy on New England’s opening drive, snagging three passes for 19 yards while picking up another 28 yards on three rushes. His dominance on that opening drive set up a Hogan touchdown, though Brady could have easily hit White in the end zone as well.

White did find the end zone later in the night on a beautiful screen play, using his blockers to turn a short pass from Brady into a 20-yard touchdown scamper just before halftime. This was really business as usual for White, and Brady certainly appreciates having such an explosive weapon at his disposal.

“I don’t think you could ask any more of a teammate than what James provides us and the trust that everyone has in him,” Brady said after the 37-20 win. “I feel like he never makes a mistake, and it’s pretty amazing to have that. You know, we’ve had some great sub backs and James is right in the mold of all those other guys – Kevin Faulk and Shane [Vereen] and Danny Woodhead. James has his own way of doing it, but what an incredible play he made on the screen play, amongst many other great plays, and I love playing with him.”

This should really come as no surprise. This is the same guy who had 14 catches and three touchdowns (including the game-winner) in New England’s Super Bowl comeback against the Atlanta Falcons two years ago, and he’s increased his overall production in each of the last three seasons. It’s a trend that should continue in 2018.

It wouldn’t be a shock of things are a little bumpy for the New England offense over the first month. Their first three games are against talented defenses, and Brady will be without one of his favorite targets. But it also wouldn’t be a surprise if White steps up and fills that void, assuming even more responsibility than he usually does. His quarterback certainly believes he’s up to that challenge.