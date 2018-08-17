BROCKTON (CBS) – Firefighters had to rescue residents who were trapped on a third floor porch when their Brockton home went up in flames.

Heavy fire broke out around 6 a.m. Friday on Kenwood Street.

Bystander video shows firefighters rescuing several people using a ladder. There is no word on any injuries.

Solar panels on the roof of the home slowed down efforts to knock down the flames, firefighters said.

Firefighters rescues a cat and could be seen giving the pet oxygen.

No further details are currently available.