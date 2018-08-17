  • WBZ TVOn Air

BROCKTON (CBS) – Firefighters had to rescue residents who were trapped on a third floor porch when their Brockton home went up in flames.

Heavy fire broke out around 6 a.m. Friday on Kenwood Street.

brockton1 Residents, Cat Rescued From Porch Of Burning Brockton Home

Residents were trapped on a third floor porch when a Brockton home went up in flames. (Image Credit: Brockton Fire Department)

Bystander video shows firefighters rescuing several people using a ladder. There is no word on any injuries.

Solar panels on the roof of the home slowed down efforts to knock down the flames, firefighters said.

cat1 Residents, Cat Rescued From Porch Of Burning Brockton Home

A cat is rescued from a Brockton house fire. (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters rescues a cat and could be seen giving the pet oxygen.

No further details are currently available.

