SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the “untimely death” of a woman inside her Brookdale Road home.

Officers found her body Wednesday afternoon.

“An investigation is currently ongoing into the untimely death of an adult female in Salem,” New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a statement.

MacDonald’s office is investigating with the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime unit and Salem Police, he said.

Neighbors said the woman was a fun and caring person, but they hadn’t seen her in some time.

Neighbors also told WBZ-TV that the woman lived at the home with her son, who they described as a recluse.

“He would have the window cracked a little bit, in case he needed the pizza delivered. He would need groceries delivered from a neighbor, just kind of those basic things, or even for air,” one woman said.

There is no word yet on how the woman died.