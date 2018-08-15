  • WBZ TVOn Air

CANTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts is bringing fall flavors like pumpkin and maple back weeks before summer officially ends.

The donut chain announced Wednesday that fall flavors will be at participating locations nationwide no later than Aug. 27, which is one day earlier than last year.

The fall lineup features pumpkin and maple pecan flavored coffees, maple cream cheese, a pumpkin donut and muffin, and pumpkin K-pods. There’s also a new apple crisp donut featuring “Apple filling, frosted with caramel icing and topped with crispy sweet oat topping.”

The fall flavor offerings from Dunkin’. (Image credit: Dunkin’ Donuts)

Judging from Twitter, some Dunkin’ restaurants are already carrying the fall flavors.

Starbucks is reportedly set to offer its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte and more fall treats starting Aug. 28.

