CANTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts is bringing fall flavors like pumpkin and maple back weeks before summer officially ends.

The donut chain announced Wednesday that fall flavors will be at participating locations nationwide no later than Aug. 27, which is one day earlier than last year.

The fall lineup features pumpkin and maple pecan flavored coffees, maple cream cheese, a pumpkin donut and muffin, and pumpkin K-pods. There’s also a new apple crisp donut featuring “Apple filling, frosted with caramel icing and topped with crispy sweet oat topping.”

Judging from Twitter, some Dunkin’ restaurants are already carrying the fall flavors.

dunkin has pumpkin spice and i asked the drive thru person if it was a prank — shannon rischar (@shannonrischar_) August 10, 2018

PSA: Dunkin’ Donuts on south river rd has the pumpkin flavor pic.twitter.com/jvXFIz9vsE — 💎 (@setsunvk) August 14, 2018

Someone in this dunkin just ordered a pumpkin spice coffee… AND GOT ONE. We are in the front half of August! — Gabe (@AcroBMan) August 13, 2018

Starbucks is reportedly set to offer its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte and more fall treats starting Aug. 28.