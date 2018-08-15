  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Three people were able to safely escape a fire that broke out in Dorchester overnight. They were house-sitting the Melville Avenue home while the owners were on vacation.

Boston firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found the fire on the third floor and were able to contain it there.

The homeowners will come home to about $200,000 in water and fire damage, said the fire department. The home had been under renovation.

“Under the circumstances, we were able to try to conserve as much as damage as possible. Some nice stained glass windows the companies were able to preserve,” said Deputy Fire Chief Division II Andre Stallworth.

No word yet on how the fire started.

