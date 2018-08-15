BOURNE, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Commuters worried about back-to-school traffic on a Cape Cod bridge can breathe a sigh of relief. MassDOT announced that the extensive maintenance work on the Bourne Bridge originally planned for the fall of 2018 has been be delayed.

The goal of this decision was to ease traffic woes and keep the bridge open for the entire tourist season, which goes until November. The more extensive work will take place spring of 2019.

Any maintenance work needed on the bridge in 2018 will be done in off-peak travel hours.

The New England District of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which controls the bridges, and the state’s Department of Transportation have signed an agreement to continue talks about inspection and maintenance of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges.

In the spring, the Sagamore Bridge was down to one lane in each direction for weeks.

