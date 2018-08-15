  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Several people were caught living out of storage units in Boston Tuesday. An inspection of the Cube Smart Storage facility on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston prompted the discovery.

Not only were people living there but “officials noted that some of the units contained curtains, coolers, food and electrical extension cords,” said the Mayor’s Office.

cube smart storage credit isd 2 png Living Quarters Found In Multiple Boston Storage Space Units

A bed set up in a storage unit at Cube Smart Storage Facility (Photo Courtesy: Inspectional Services)

Due to the health violations, Inspectional Services has ordered that all storage units being used as a storage unit be vacated.

cube smart storage credit isd 6 Living Quarters Found In Multiple Boston Storage Space Units

A bed set up in a storage unit at Cube Smart Storage Facility (Photo Courtesy: Inspectional Services)

Members of Inspectional Services, the Boston Health Commission, the Boston Fire Department, the Boston Police Department, and the Public Health Commission all assisted in the inspection.

