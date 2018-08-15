BOSTON (CBS) — Several people were caught living out of storage units in Boston Tuesday. An inspection of the Cube Smart Storage facility on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston prompted the discovery.

Not only were people living there but “officials noted that some of the units contained curtains, coolers, food and electrical extension cords,” said the Mayor’s Office.

Due to the health violations, Inspectional Services has ordered that all storage units being used as a storage unit be vacated.

Members of Inspectional Services, the Boston Health Commission, the Boston Fire Department, the Boston Police Department, and the Public Health Commission all assisted in the inspection.