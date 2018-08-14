Filed Under:Gyrth Rutan, Local TV, Maine, Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE (CBS) — A woman found dead in a car after the Sturbridge man driving it killed himself during a traffic stop has been identified.

The Worcester District Attorney said the body of Maddilyn Burgess, 28, was found in the trunk of 34-year-old Gyrth Rutan’s Subaru.

It appeared Burgess was murdered. A medical examiner determined she died of blunt force injuries.

Rutan took his own life after being pulled over for erratic driving by a state trooper in Gardiner, Maine Thursday.

On Friday, Sturbridge Police and Mass. State Police searched Rutan’s home to assist Maine State Police in their investigation. They “discovered evidence of a crime scene at this address,” said the D.A.

The investigation is still active. No other information has been released at this time.

