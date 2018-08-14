BOSTON (CBS) — An already thin Patriots receiving corps took another hit Tuesday afternoon.

Phillip Dorsett was injured during Tuesday’s practice, New England’s final practice of training camp. According to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, the receiver slipped while running a route and was down for several minutes before going to the medical tent.

Phillip Dorsett slipped on a route going over the middle. Was down for a few minutes then walked to medical tent – #Patriots #wbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 14, 2018

“You never like to see it,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said of Dorsett’s injury after Tuesday’s practice. “Everyone wanted to go over and see how he was doing, because he’s been doing so well – in the spring and in training camp. Hopefully he’s OK. I certainly hope he is. He’s got a great opportunity ahead of him, hopefully he takes advantage of it.”

According to NESN’s Doug Kyed, Dorsett sat on a Gatorade cooler and had a lengthy chat with Patriots character coach and team chaplain Jack Easterby.

Dorsett sat on a Gatorade cooler having a long talk with team character coach Jack Easterby. https://t.co/lGxbOxUq8F — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 14, 2018

Phillip Dorsett gave @PhilAPerry a thumbs up as he walked off the field, but it looks like he's going through the tunnel on a golf cart. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 14, 2018

Dorsett was expected to play a big role in New England’s passing game, which will be without Julian Edelman for the first four games of the regular season due to his PED suspension. Dorsett, whom the Patriots acquired just ahead of last season from Indianapolis for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, caught 12 passes for 194 yards and no touchdowns in 2017.

Dorsett, drafted 29th overall by the Colts in 2015, has 63 receptions for 947 yards and three touchdowns in 41 career games. He had two catches for 50 yards in two playoff with the Patriots last season.