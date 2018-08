BOSTON (CBS) – Three people have been shot, one of them critically, in a brazen daytime shooting in Mattapan, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 9:48 a.m. Tuesday on Deering Road.

On scene here in Mattapan where police say three have been shot. Waiting for press conference to begin #wbz pic.twitter.com/JrjtkgsWTH — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) August 14, 2018

One of the victims has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

