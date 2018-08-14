BOSTON (CBS) — For the better part of a year, Celtics fans have been devouring every morsel of Gordon Hayward’s recovery.

From picking up marbles with his toes to running in a straight line, Hayward’s road to recovery has been a nice little story to follow, a reminder that the Celtics have yet another All-Star set to rejoin a team that just came oh-so-close to making the NBA Finals last season.

On Monday, Celtics fans got another short video to feast — and fawn — over.

Hayward said back in July that he was dunking again, lifting off of his left foot without pain. But no one had seen it happen, at least not until Monday.

In a clip posted to Twitter Monday afternoon, Hayward makes a nice drive to the basket and throws down a two-handed dunk over his trainer. There was even some contact at the rim (hey, trainer guy, relax a little bit will ya?), and Hayward handled it all with relative ease.

It’s not the most electric dunk to ever grace the hardwood, and it appears Hayward went off of his right foot in the clip. But after Hayward was injured just five minutes into his Boston career on a failed alley-oop attempt, it’s still a highlight that will get fans excited for what’s to come in 2018-19. Hayward is expected to be back to full strength by the time training camp rolls around, and Monday’s video is a step (or stride, rather) in that direction.