BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A bear took a stroll into an unlikely snack venue — a Connecticut liquor store.

The mid-sized creature lumbered across a parking lot in Bristol Monday afternoon, getting close enough to the entrance of Crazy Bruce’s Liquors to trigger a sensor that automatically opened an outer door.

The Hartford Courant reports video from inside shows the bear walking around the foyer while an employee locks an inner door. One unassuming customer also walked into the lobby as an employee unlocked the door and ushered him in.

The bear eventually figured out how to leave, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified.

