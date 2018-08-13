Filed Under:Gillette Stadium, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Robert Kraft, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — When 200 kids arrived at Gillette Stadium Monday afternoon expecting to receive a tour of the home of the New England Patriots, team owner Robert Kraft had a surprise waiting for them.

At a special event called the Bed-Zone Bash, the Patriots Charitable Foundation and Bob’s Discount Furniture surprised 200 children in need from Lynn and Salem with a brand new Patriots-themed bed with their name on it.

The fun didn’t stop there, either, as the new beds were complete with Patriots bedding and pajamas. The event also included face painting, caricature art, football-themed games and a visit from Patriots cheerleaders and Pat Patriot.

The special evening concludes with a screening of Despicable Me 3, which the kids will enjoy from the comfort of their new beds. Once the fun is over, the beds will be delivered to the kids’ homes, giving them a cozy place to rest their heads.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s