BOSTON (CBS) — When 200 kids arrived at Gillette Stadium Monday afternoon expecting to receive a tour of the home of the New England Patriots, team owner Robert Kraft had a surprise waiting for them.

At a special event called the Bed-Zone Bash, the Patriots Charitable Foundation and Bob’s Discount Furniture surprised 200 children in need from Lynn and Salem with a brand new Patriots-themed bed with their name on it.

All of these kids have no idea what's waiting for them on the other side of the room. Great event by the @patriots and @MyBobs. A bed for every child. 200 of them. #Patriots #Bob'sDiscountFurniture… pic.twitter.com/ztMGyflfXZ — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 13, 2018

All the beds have the kids names on them. Mr Kraft helped this kid find his bed. #Patriots #bedzonebash #WBZ. @MyBobs got it done. pic.twitter.com/DgaAj2EbLU — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 13, 2018

The fun didn’t stop there, either, as the new beds were complete with Patriots bedding and pajamas. The event also included face painting, caricature art, football-themed games and a visit from Patriots cheerleaders and Pat Patriot.

The special evening concludes with a screening of Despicable Me 3, which the kids will enjoy from the comfort of their new beds. Once the fun is over, the beds will be delivered to the kids’ homes, giving them a cozy place to rest their heads.