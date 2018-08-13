NORTON (CBS) – Norton town officials are warning residents about high levels of manganese in the water.

“It’s in New England water throughout New England unfortunately Norton does not have a treatment facility for it our surrounding communities do,” said Norton Water Department Superintendent Bernie Marshall.

Samples taken in June found manganese levels above 0.3 mg/l, which is higher than the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level.

Residents with infants are being advised to use bottled water. Adults are still OK to drink from their faucets.

“You’d have to drink copious amounts of highly concentrated manganese water to get sick,” said Marshall.

Water woes in Norton is nothing new. Marshall says they town is flushing the system and cleaning their wells to removal the problem. A new water treatment plant set to open in the fall of 2019 is expected to fix all the water problems, according to Marshall.

Residents are also being encouraged to use a free water filter behind Town Hall to fill up water jugs until the issues are taken care of.

Residents say they’ve had dirty water for years.

“It has to be taken care of,” said resident Penny Heida.

She spends about $30 a week on bottled water.

“I still don’t cook with it, I don’t drink it, I don’t do anything with it expect for shower on good days,” said Heida.