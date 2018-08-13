NASHUA (CBS) — A Nashua man who is accused of threatened someone with a hammer during a road rage incident was arrested.

Fifty-year-old William Kratman was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the June 20 incident.

Police said they were called to Alec’s Shoe Store on Southwood Drive because the dispute resulted in a crash.

“Detectives were able to determine that Kratman was the primary aggressor in the road rage incident and had threatened the other party with a hammer,” said Nashua Police.

He was charged with one count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, class B felony.

Kratman was released on $2,000 cash bail or surety and will be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on August 23.