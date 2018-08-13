Filed Under:Local TV, Nashua, New Hampshire, Road Rage Arrest

NASHUA (CBS) — A Nashua man who is accused of threatened someone with a hammer during a road rage incident was arrested.

Fifty-year-old William Kratman was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the June 20 incident.

William Kratman of Nashua is accused of threatening someone with a hammer during a road rage incident in June (Photo Courtesy: Nashua Police)

Police said they were called to Alec’s Shoe Store on Southwood Drive because the dispute resulted in a crash.

“Detectives were able to determine that Kratman was the primary aggressor in the road rage incident and had threatened the other party with a hammer,” said Nashua Police.

He was charged with one count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, class B felony.

Kratman was released on $2,000 cash bail or surety and will be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on August 23.

