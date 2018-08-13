BOSTON (CBS) – Are you registered to vote? Those who want to cast a ballot in next month’s state primaries have until Wednesday to take action.

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin wants to let Bay Staters know that Aug. 15 is the last day they can register to vote in time for the Sept. 4 primaries. Wednesday is also the deadline for voters to change their political party or address.

There are 2 days left to register to vote in the State Primary. If you are registered in a party, you will get your party's ballot. If you're not registered in a party, you can choose your ballot. Party changes can be made until Wednesday.https://t.co/g1xroLhd7B — Mass. Elections (@VotingInMass) August 13, 2018

Those registered as independents in Massachusetts can vote in whichever party primary they want.

Residents can check their voter registration information here. To register to vote or to make changes to registration, visit www.RegisterToVoteMA.com

City and town election offices will be open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday to let people register to vote in person. Anyone registering to vote by mail must have their forms postmarked by Aug. 15.