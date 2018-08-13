FOXBORO (CBS) – A new billboard along Route 1 in Foxboro is pouring salt in the wounds of Patriots fans everywhere.

The electronic sign gloats about the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Patriots in February.

The sign is the brainchild of Gina Lewis, the “self-proclaimed biggest Eagles fan alive” and a Massachusetts resident.

Lewis says she bet a coworker that if she could receive 4,100 likes and 3,300 retweets of a Twitter post depicting Tom Brady fumbling the ball that he would have to pay for an Eagles billboard in Patriots Nation.

Lewis says her tweet received that and more and her co-worker ponied up $500. The rest of the money came from a GoFundMe page.

“I didn’t think that we wouldn’t win the bet because I know how strong Eagles nation is,” Lewis said.

The billboard will be displayed outside Gillette Stadium for one month.

Lewis says the GoFundMe page is continuing to raise up to $10,000 to help the artist who designed the sign pay for the piece, with the rest of the proceeds going to the Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation.