BOSTON (CBS) – Four more Massachusetts State Police troopers have been temporarily relieved of duty while investigators look into discrepancies between overtime pay and actual hours worked.

Earlier this year, an audit found more than 20 troopers may have been paid overtime for shifts they didn’t work or didn’t complete. Five troopers are facing criminal charges.

Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police said, “Today’s actions are the result of our continued review of records and data indicative of whether Department members were present and working overtime shifts for which they were paid.”

The four unidentified troopers were members of the former Troop E, which was eliminated earlier this year. A total of 46 department members have been referred to the United States Attorney and state Attorney General for criminal investigation.