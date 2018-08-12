BOSTON (CBS) – Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas apologized Saturday night after calling Cleveland a “s—hole” in an Instagram live video.

Thomas was talking about different cities he played in. He said Sacramento, Los Angeles and Boston were “all love.”

“Cleveland was a s—hole,” Thomas said, before adding “I can see why (LeBron James) left – again.”

Thomas later added “I shouldn’t have said that” and “Cleveland was actually cool, it was all right. The situation just wasn’t the best.”

He then tweeted an apology as well.

I apologize for my choice of words about Cleveland. I was on my live playing around. They don’t show you everything for a reason smh. Right after that I clarified what I said…. All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 12, 2018

After being hampered by injuries last year, Thomas was only able to find a 1-year contract this offseason. He inked a deal with the Denver Nuggets.