BOSTON (CBS) – Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas apologized Saturday night after calling Cleveland a “s—hole” in an Instagram live video.
Thomas was talking about different cities he played in. He said Sacramento, Los Angeles and Boston were “all love.”
“Cleveland was a s—hole,” Thomas said, before adding “I can see why (LeBron James) left – again.”
Thomas later added “I shouldn’t have said that” and “Cleveland was actually cool, it was all right. The situation just wasn’t the best.”
He then tweeted an apology as well.
After being hampered by injuries last year, Thomas was only able to find a 1-year contract this offseason. He inked a deal with the Denver Nuggets.