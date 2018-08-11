WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The community continues to rally around the family of slain Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna.

On Saturday, hundreds attended The Sgt. Michael Chesna Memorial Soccer Jamboree.

Don Whitaker helped organize the event to raise money for the Chesna Family Fund.

“It’s unbelievable, when people are checking in today, they are walking up with, the tournament fee was $250 for younger teams, they are walking up with $600, $700 dollars just to donate to the family because the kids on their teams and their families are raising more money,” Whitaker said. “It’s just a phenomenal event.”

The referees donated their time. The food was also donated to raise as much money as possible for the family.

The teams range from under 10 through adult. The tournament goal was to get maybe 25 or 30 teams, but 75 teams signed up.

Chesna was shot and killed with his own gun on July 15 while responding to a single-car crash. His wife and two children now cope with the loss.

“We’re able to impart on our kids the important things in life: family, community, giving back to a good cause after an unfortunate situation,” Whitaker said.