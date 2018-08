NEWTON (CBS) – Heavy rain and strong winds caused flooding and trees to fall in several Massachusetts communities on Saturday.

In Newton, a tree grazed a house on Oak Terrace when it came crashing down Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Over in Burlington, motorists who were out shopping for tax-free weekend at Burlington Mall had to deal with maneuvering through a flooded parking lot.

Forecasts call for continued rain and scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend.