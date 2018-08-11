  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston, Lingzi Dream Dash 5K, Lingzi Lu

BOSTON (CBS) – A 5K run-walk was held to honor a victim of the Boston Marathon bombings was held on a unique route Saturday in Boston.

The first “Lingzi Dream Dash 5K” was run on the Boston Common Saturday morning.

New Boston Police Commissioner William Gross attended the race.

lingzi 5k First Lingzi Dream Dash 5K Held To Honor Marathon Bombing Victim

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross speaks with runners at the “Lingzi Dream Dash 5K.” (WBZ-TV)

The course through the park was meant to reflect the beauty that Lingzi Lu found in her adopted city of Boston.

The 23-year-old Boston University graduate student from China was killed at the marathon finish line in 2013.

lingzi First Lingzi Dream Dash 5K Held To Honor Marathon Bombing Victim

Lingzi Lu (WBZ-TV)

Lu’s aunt, Helen Zhao, said the event keeps her niece’s memory alive.

“It means a lot to see that many people came out to help keep Lingzi’s memory alive. On behalf of the family, you know, we really appreciate it,” she said.

The 5K supports the Lingzi Foundation, which provides educational opportunities for students looking to build bridges between different cultures and communities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s