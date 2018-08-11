BOSTON (CBS) – A 5K run-walk was held to honor a victim of the Boston Marathon bombings was held on a unique route Saturday in Boston.

The first “Lingzi Dream Dash 5K” was run on the Boston Common Saturday morning.

New Boston Police Commissioner William Gross attended the race.

The course through the park was meant to reflect the beauty that Lingzi Lu found in her adopted city of Boston.

The 23-year-old Boston University graduate student from China was killed at the marathon finish line in 2013.

Lu’s aunt, Helen Zhao, said the event keeps her niece’s memory alive.

“It means a lot to see that many people came out to help keep Lingzi’s memory alive. On behalf of the family, you know, we really appreciate it,” she said.

The 5K supports the Lingzi Foundation, which provides educational opportunities for students looking to build bridges between different cultures and communities.