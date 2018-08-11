  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Local TV, Officer Michael Chesna, Officer Sean Gannon, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Yarmouth Police

YARMOUTH (CBS) – Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson said statements made by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling the American criminal justice system racist are “disrespectful and divisive.”

Warren made the remarks while speaking at Dillard University in New Orleans last week.

“The hard truth about our criminal justice system: It’s racist … I mean front to back,” Warren said.

On Friday, Yarmouth Police shared Frederickson’s response to the comments. Frederickson said the comments are “more bothersome” because Warren recently made efforts to pay respects to Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon and Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesney after they were killed in the line of duty.

warrenfrankfrderickson Police Slapped In The Face By Elizabeth Warrens Racism Claim, Yarmouth Chief Says

Warren and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson. (Image Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images and WBZ-TV)

Frederickson called the comments an “insult” to police officers in the state and said there are other members of the criminal justice system that Warren “slapped in the face.”

Sen. Warren’s recent statement tarnished us all and dimished (sic) the sincerty (sic) of her condolence efforts. I now cannot trust her actions or words are real. I have a lot of repect (sic) for those who serve in elected positions even though we may disagree at times, however statements like this are disrespectful and divisive. In spite of what Sen. Warren said, the Yarmouth Police Department will continue to serve ALL people with dignity and fairness.

Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar, the president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, wrote a letter to Warren following her remarks.

Wojnar invited Warren to discuss the issue with him. He said he is “extremely troubled” by the senator’s assertion that the criminal justice system is racist.

