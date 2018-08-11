STOUGHTON (CBS) – A driver in Stoughton got quite the surprise when they popped the hood of their car Saturday morning and saw a boa constrictor staring right back at them.

Stoughton Police shared photos of the snake and the lighthearted tale of how they safely removed it from the car.

So picture yourself on a quiet Saturday morning. You go out to your car before you head to work and you pop the hood to check your fluids. Then you find the most frightening, jaw dropping, jump out of your boots man eating Anaconda (ok… it was a Boa Constrictor but we are trying to really trying to set the stage for you all) staring right at you. So you collect your thoughts, check your own pulse, and call your local neighborhood police department and relay what you have found.

Responding officers were able to wrangle the snake without any injury to the reptile, officers, or caller.

The officers did not, however, receive any help from their supervisor on duty. Stoughton police joked he was “hiding as far as he possibly could from this incredibly dangerous mission.”

The animal control officer took the snake so it can be properly cared for. It is not clear where the reptile came from.