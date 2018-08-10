BOSTON (CBS) — If you tossed and turned all night worrying about Tom Brady’s sore back, you can rest easy tonight.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the quarterback’s injury is a “pretty minor sore back” and is not a cause for concern for the Patriots.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady, who was held out of last night’s game, has a pretty minor sore back, source said. Not much cause for concern. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2018

Phew.

Brady reportedly missed Thursday’s preseason opener against the Washington Redskins with the ailment, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. Bill Belichick didn’t address the injury during a conference call Friday morning, but did discuss the 41-year-old’s scaled-back workload recently at practice (sort of).

“We have a number of players that their workload is affected by other factors,” said Belichick. “We take that into consideration with every player. It’s not any one player; it’s every single player that we put on the field. Some guys can need modification for one reason or another, and depending on what we’re working on that particular day, that may also contribute to what that player does or doesn’t do and how beneficial that would be for him versus what the other alternatives are. That’s the way it’s always been – there’s nothing new there.”

Brady watched Thursday night’s game from the sideline, and even took the field for pregame warmups (though he didn’t do much throwing). This marks the fourth time in the last five years that Brady has not played in New England’s preseason opener.