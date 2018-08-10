  • WBZ TVOn Air

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – Police say a New Bedford cab driver fought off two knife-wielding robbers, pulling out his gun and fatally shooting one of the men.

It happened Friday morning around 1 a.m. on Bentley Street.

Christopher Dunton, 24, of New Bedford was found injured in the road outside of a Yellow Cab. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

New Bedford Police said the cab driver picked up Dunton and another man from a home on Cottage Street. Inside the vehicle, the pair allegedly attempted to “violently rob” the driver by putting him in a choke hold and pulling a knife.

After the cab driver escaped, investigators say he fired several shots with a gun. The driver has a valid license to carry for the weapon.

The second passenger remains at large.

