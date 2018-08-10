CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The MBTA says “out of an abundance of caution” the Alewife garage will be closed through the weekend for continued repairs and “a comprehensive engineering assessment.”

“Through ongoing assessments and repair work, additional areas of deteriorated concrete that need to be addressed have been discovered,” the MBTA said in a statement Friday. “As such, the garage will be closed over the weekend to address these areas and to expedite the repair plan.”

The move comes one day after the MBTA closed the entire second floor of the garage Thursday, after a piece of concrete fell on a car on Wednesday. No injuries were reported. Crews worked through the night to make repairs.

The MBTA is encouraging motorists to consider other parking facilities over the weekend, including: Wellington, Oak Grove, and Riverside.

On Friday crews were “focused on ensuring a safe path of travel for vehicles exiting the garage throughout the day,” the MBTA said.

The MBTA says it is in the process of developing a long-term plan for the garage and in early July, solicited bids for an Alewife Garage Structural Repairs contract.

Under a $5.7 million contract awarded Thursday, work will begin in September, and will include repairing beams, patching concrete decks, re-caulking deck joints, and cleaning and flushing the existing drainage system.

“The MBTA apologizes for the temporary displacement of parking spaces and appreciates customers’ patience while the repair work advances,” the statement said.