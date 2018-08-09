BOSTON (CBS) — With the 2018 season rapidly approaching, and with Tom Brady entering his age 41 season, the quarterback and the team are close to settling some changes to his contract.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday — the day of the Patriots’ preseason opener — that the Patriots will be adding some incentives to Brady’s contract in order to likely raise his salary to something more commensurate with other NFL quarterbacks.

Patriots expected to make adjustments to Tom Brady’s contract, per source. Brady is scheduled to make $15 million – a bargain – and they will be adding a variety of performance-based incentives to bring him to closer to market – like what Pats did last year with TE Rob Gronkowski — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2018

Brady’s current contract runs through the 2019 season, and Schefter’s report did not indicate that current talks would include an extension. Brady, of course, has stated a desire to play through his mid-40s.

Schefter also mentioned Gronkowski’s restructure from last season. Another restructure was expected to have been agreed upon this offseason for the tight end, but nothing has yet been completed.

According to Spotrac, Brady ranks fifth among NFL quarterbacks for base salary in 2018. Though his $22 million cap hit may be higher than it normally is for the Patriots, it only ranks tied for 11th in terms of highest quarterback cap hits in the league.

Brady is coming off an MVP season, during which he completed 66.3 percent of his passes and threw 32 touchdowns to eight interceptions.