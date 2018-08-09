Filed Under:Local TV, Lynn, Lynnway, Pedestrian Crash

LYNN (CBS) – A woman on in a motorized wheelchair was injured Thursday afternoon after she was hit by a pickup truck in Lynn.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on the Lynnway in the area of Marine Blvd.

lynnwaycrash Woman In Wheelchair Hit By Pickup Truck On Lynnway

The scene of a serious crash on the Lynnway in Lynn. (WBZ-TV)

Police cruisers shut down the area while the truck was towed from the scene.

A damaged wheelchair could be seen in the middle of the road.

lynnway Woman In Wheelchair Hit By Pickup Truck On Lynnway

A damaged wheelchair following a crash on the Lynnway. (WBZ-TV)

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on scene. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.

