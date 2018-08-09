BOSTON (CBS) – A Cambridge man is accused of tweeting a murder-for-hire solicitation to kill ICE agents for $500.

Brandon Ziobrowski also allegedly made violent threats against Senator John McCain. He created a Twitter account to threaten federal agents and McCain, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

MA US Attorney says this is one of his tweets. #wbz pic.twitter.com/4sF6xmOTWa — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) August 9, 2018

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in one alleged tweet, Ziobrowski wrote: “I am broke but I will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ice agent. @me seriously who else can pledge get in on this let’s make this work.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston announced his arrest during a press conference on Thursday morning.

FBI authorities said Ziobrowski’s arrest should serve as a warning that threatening federal agents will not be tolerated.