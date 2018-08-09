  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brandon Ziobrowski, Cambridge, Ice, John McCain, Twitter Threats

BOSTON (CBS) – A Cambridge man is accused of tweeting a murder-for-hire solicitation to kill ICE agents for $500.

Brandon Ziobrowski also allegedly made violent threats against Senator John McCain. He created a Twitter account to threaten federal agents and McCain, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in one alleged tweet, Ziobrowski wrote: “I am broke but I will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ice agent. @me seriously who else can pledge get in on this let’s make this work.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston announced his arrest during a press conference on Thursday morning.

FBI authorities said Ziobrowski’s arrest should serve as a warning that threatening federal agents will not be tolerated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s