BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots offense couldn’t do much of anything in the first half of their preseason opener Thursday night, but at least we got a great one-liner from head coach Bill Belichick.

As the Patriots were taking the field at Gillette Stadium for the second half, down 17-3 to the Washington Redskins, Belichick had a quick chat with WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton.

“We need to do pretty much everything better,” Belichick told Burton. “Just not good enough in any area.”

The Patriots did pick up a 52-yard field goal from Steven Gostkowski just before halftime, thanks to 47 yards on a pair of receptions by wideout Devin Lucien. Asked about his team’s two-minute drill, Belichick wasn’t impressed.

“Yeah, about 38 seconds of good football,” the coach deadpanned before smirking.

The first half was ugly for the Patriots, but at least it led to that gem from Belichick. It didn’t take long for us to get an early favorite for “Belichickism of the season.”