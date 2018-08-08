WALTHAM (CBS) – Waltham Police say one of their officers was refused service at a cell phone retail store.

An employee at Cellular Sales, an authorized Verizon Wireless retailer, apparently refused to serve the officer.

The company has reached out to the officer and apologized.

Cellular Sales says it is “Committed to providing excellent service to all of our customers.” The employee who refused the officer service has been fired.

Waltham Police would not comment and say the officer is OK with the company’s response to the incident.