  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Verizon, Waltham Police

WALTHAM (CBS) – Waltham Police say one of their officers was refused service at a cell phone retail store.

An employee at Cellular Sales, an authorized Verizon Wireless retailer, apparently refused to serve the officer.

The company has reached out to the officer and apologized.

Cellular Sales says it is “Committed to providing excellent service to all of our customers.” The employee who refused the officer service has been fired.

Waltham Police would not comment and say the officer is OK with the company’s response to the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s