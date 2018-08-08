BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown has been to the Eastern Conference finals with the Celtics in both of his NBA seasons.

He has higher expectations for his third.

Joining Blazers star C.J. McCollum on his podcast Wednesday, Brown confidently proclaimed that the Celtics will be playing in the NBA Finals this season.

“Oh we’re getting to the Finals. No question about it,” Brown said.

New @PullUpPod. @Schultz_Report & I talk to @FCHWPO about summer travel, 2K ratings, potential book he’s writing & importance of training camp to establish hierarchy heading into season. 1 of the most intelligent forward thinking players out there:https://t.co/X5BNvbkbgg — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 8, 2018

Gotta love the kid’s confidence. With Brown’s emergence along with rising star Jayson Tatum, not to mention the return of a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, the Celtics are the early favorites to represent the East in this year’s finals. Vegas puts them at 57.5 wins in the regular season, which is second only to the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors. Many believe that number is a bit low, with a healthy Celtics team capable of winning 60 games.

But all of that, and Brown’s proclamation on Wednesday, are just talk, and the 21-year-old knows it.

“We have a lot of talent on this team. We have some real good mindsets and it’s a pleasure playing with them all, but we have to be on one page if we want to be successful,” he told McCollum.

The Celtics’ path to the NBA Finals will no longer be blocked by LeBron James, who is now with the L.A. Lakers in the Western Conference. But Brown said even if LeBron was still in the East, the Celtics weren’t going to let him bounce them from the playoffs a third time.

Click here to listen to the entire podcast.