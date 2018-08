WESTWOOD (CBS) — A Westwood man remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car Monday night. The 23-year-old was walking near a rest stop on I-95 South, Mass. State Police said.

He was rushed to the Beth Israel Hospital with life-threatening injuries around 9 p.m.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman, did stay at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

State Police did not release any more information.