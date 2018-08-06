QUINCY (CBS) — A large portion of a roof collapsed on Hancock Street in Quincy and caused problems for commuters Monday morning. Quincy Police say no one was injured but traffic delays are expected.

The MBTA first tweeted about the collapse just after 8 a.m. They warned commuters that the Wollaston shuttle was only going between the Wollaston and North Quincy stations. Service has since resumed to Quincy Center.

Southbound traffic on Hancock Street was diverted to Beale Street but northbound traffic was getting by.

Police advised people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.