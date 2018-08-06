BOSTON (CBS) — Greg Monroe is heading north.

The former Celtics big man has reportedly signed a one-year deal worth $2.2 million with the Toronto Raptors, according to Yahoo Sports’ Sham Charania.

Monroe is signing a one-year, $2.2M deal with Toronto, league sources said. The veteran center is joining a contender in the Eastern Conference. https://t.co/oLrtvPV6IQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2018

The Celtics were one of three teams Monroe played for last season, signing on in Boston following his release from the Phoenix Suns (he was traded from Milwaukee to Phoenix as part of the Eric Bledsoe trade). “Moose” played in 26 games with the Celtics, averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds, but he never quite fit in as much as the C’s were hoping when they gave him a $5 million deal. Add that to the Celtics drafting center Robert Williams out of Texas A&M this offseason, and return to Boston was unlikely for Monroe.

Now he heads to Boston’s biggest rival in the Atlantic Division, serving as a backup to big man Jonas Valanciunas. An eight-year veteran, Monroe has averaged 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for his career.