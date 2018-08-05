WATCH LIVE:PMC Finish Line In Provincetown
BOSTON (CBS) —  Three dogs up for adoption at Shultz’s Guest House in Dedham were featured on WBZ’s Pet Parade Sunday morning.

bazooka Pet Parade: Shultzs Guest House

Bazooka is up for adoption through Shultz’s Guest House (WBZ-TV)

Bazooka is a four-month-old mixed breed. She and her three siblings were rescued from a hoarding situation in Tennessee.

Any active family would be a good fit for Bazooka, she has a lot of energy and is great with kids.

nellie Pet Parade: Shultzs Guest House

Nellie is up for adoption through Shultz’s Guest House (WBZ-TV)

Nellie is one of seven in her litter. She is also about four-months-old and appears to be a lab-shepherd-mix with a little bit of husky.

Nellie was rescued from a high volume kill shelter and is an absolute sweetheart.

garlic Pet Parade: Shultzs Guest House

Garlic is up for adoption through Shultz’s Guest House (WBZ-TV)

Garlic came to Shultz’s with six siblings and they are known as the “spice rack puppies.” He is about 3-months-old. While we don’t know his breed, it is expected that Garlic will stay on the smaller side, under 25-30 pounds.

Shultz’s Guest House brings dogs available for adoption to Boston City Hall for “Wag Wednesday” from 12-2 p.m. and will continue to do so until October.

For adoption information, visit www.sghrescue.org.

