FOXBORO (CBS) – Here are a few thoughts and observations from Patriots practice on Saturday at Gillette Stadium:
- This was the fourth practice in four days for the Pats and Bill Belichick gathered his team prior to the start. After a mentally sloppy practice Thursday, one has to think Bill said something like, ‘If we go out and work hard, stay focused, and do things the right way before the heavy rains come in a little over an hour… you guys will get Sunday-Monday off.’ And, that seemed to happen as the Pats showed good energy in going about their business.
- Belichick spent some time talking with newly signed wide receiver Eric Decker. Over the course of the practice, Decker also worked and did a lot of communicating with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, receivers coach Chad O’Shea, Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and numerous wide receivers.
Decker did drills and caught passes from Brady and Hoyer, but sat out the team part of practice as he acclimated himself to the system.
- Malcolm Mitchell was in full uniform, but didn’t practice as he worked on the conditioning field.
- Kenny Britt has had a strange camp. He practiced for the first time on Friday, but seemed to tweak something and left. Saturday, he began practice in full uniform, but slipped while making a catch and got up gingerly. He looked ok on his next rep, but then left for the conditioning field. He later returned to the team for a bit, but was then seen spending a great deal of time in the family and friends area while practice was still going on.
- Rob Gronkowski had a sweet pair of high top Nike cleats on – blue, with a tint of red on the outer parts of the white swoosh. He seemed to be moving well too.
- Joining Mitchell and Britt on the conditioning field were Nate Ebner, Keion Crossen, and Trey Flowers. Also not seen were Sony Michel and Marcus Cannon.
- Marquis Flowers was not there Saturday. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Flowers and his wife had a baby.
- There was some frustration on kick returns with Riley McCarron suffering a couple of drops and a few players slammed helmets to the ground. Part of trying to get things right and perfect.
- A day after saying that his legs weren’t ready, Julian Edelman had a couple of drops. At one point, he slammed against a fence in frustration and got on himself by saying a few things out loud. Edelman is a perfectionist.
- Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett came up with a Hail Mary pass in the end zone.
- ESPN was on hand and at one point Bill Belichick was chatting it up with his former linebacker, Patriot Hall-of-Famer Tedy Bruschi. Ty Law and Rob Ninkovich were also at practice.
- It began to rain toward the end of practice and the Pats finished by running sprints on their conditioning hill.
- The first preseason game is Thursday night against Washington. You can see the game at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV Channel 4.
