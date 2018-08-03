WATCH LIVE:PMC Opening Ceremonies
BOSTON (CBS) — The WBZ-TV family suffered a deep loss. Videographer Charles “Chuck” Manning passed away Thursday night. He was 66.

Chuck spent 38 years behind the camera at Channel 4 news before he retired less than a year ago.

During that time Chuck had a front row seat to history, covering everything from breaking news, to politics, to special reports.

A man of few words, Chuck let his award-winning pictures do the talking with professional and warmth.

He also coached youth tennis in Boston, and was so cool he often wore sunglasses indoors.  He will be missed.

