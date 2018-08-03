BOSTON (CBS) — The WBZ-TV family suffered a deep loss. Videographer Charles “Chuck” Manning passed away Thursday night. He was 66.

Chuck spent 38 years behind the camera at Channel 4 news before he retired less than a year ago.

During that time Chuck had a front row seat to history, covering everything from breaking news, to politics, to special reports.

Chuck Manning…one of the finest people to ever walk this earth. I will miss him…but I have the memories. pic.twitter.com/aiE6yxXt4U — Bill Shields (@ShieldsWBZ) August 3, 2018

A man of few words, Chuck let his award-winning pictures do the talking with professional and warmth.

He also coached youth tennis in Boston, and was so cool he often wore sunglasses indoors. He will be missed.