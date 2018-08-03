BOSTON (CBS) — Blake Swihart was having quite a week, including his smashing of a walk-off ground-rule double to beat the Philadelphia Phillies. But the catcher is going to have to take a break.

The Red Sox on Friday placed Swihart on the 10-day disabled list due to a hamstring injury.

Swihart, 26, had begun to receive some regular playing time, with Christian Vazquez on the disabled list. In his last 10 games, Swihart hit .324 with a .378 OBP and .908 OPS. In 34 at-bats, he hit four doubles and one home run while driving in two runs.

On the season, in just 115 at-bats, Swihart is batting .226 with with a .592 OPS.

The team called up catcher Dan Butler to replace Swihart. Sandy Leon is expected to start each of the remaining three games this weekend against the Yankees.

On the positive injury front, shortstop Xander Bogaerts isn’t heading to the disabled list. He left Tuesday’s game after taking a pitch off his right wrist. While he won’t start in Friday’s game, Alex Cora said Bogaerts is available to pinch-hit.