BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ work to build the best possible wide receiving corps continued this week, not only with the reported signing of Eric Decker but also with the workout of free agent Cobi Hamilton.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots brought Hamilton to Foxboro for a workout on Friday. It appears, though, that it was a workout conducted before the team reportedly committed to Decker.

Here in New England, former #Steelers and #Texans WR Cobi Hamilton, who once caught a TD pass in an AFC Title Game against the #Patriots, worked out for the Pats today, source said. That spot is slated for Eric Decker, though. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2018

Hamilton, 27, played in just three games for the Houston Texans last year, catching just one pass for eight yards. His only productive NFL season came in 2016, when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 11 games that year, he caught 17 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He added four receptions, 51 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.

He was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Arkansas. He’s dressed for just 14 NFL games, catching 18 total passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.