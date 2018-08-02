BOSTON (CBS) – Doctors say the 15-year-old boy who was shocked while climbing a utility pole in Plymouth is lucky to be alive.

On Thursday, Donovan Mitchell did what few thought was possible 38 days ago. He climbed a wall at Shriners Hospital and signed his name at the very top.

“I have been very lucky throughout this whole experience and with very good people,” Donovan said. “Amazing people actually.”

Video from June shows Donovan climbing a power line support when he was hit with 115,000 volts of electricity.

“It doesn’t like hit me every time I see it,” Donovan said. “I definitely think it should be a message, something that people learn from.”

He was burned over 40 percent of his body, skin and muscles.

“High voltage injuries have more of a deeper component, so there’s a lot more muscle involvement than a regular skin burn,” Dr. Rob Sheridan said. “Some of the internal structures heat up as the electricity goes through them.”

For the first 20 days at Shriners, Donovan was bedridden. Now, he’s been pushing through the physical therapy that will bring him back to 100 percent and as much as he loves to climb things, never again will it be the power line supports and he wants others to learn.

“It was extremely stupid of me to do that,” Donovan said. “People should learn from what I did.”

His mother knows her only son survived one of those adolescent stunts that was far more dangerous than most.

“He is very, very lucky to be here with us,” Laura Mitchell said.

After 38 days at Shriners, Donovan will be able to go home on Friday.