Filed Under:DUI, Local TV, New Hampshire, Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Police say a Pelham, New Hampshire man later charged with DUI was driving on rims before officers pulled him over.

A caller reported a car on Bridge Street hit a guard rail after driving on rims and shooting sparks from its wheel just after 12 a.m. on Thursday

pelham dui Man Driving On Rims Charged With DUI, Resisting Arrest

The car pulled over by police in New Hampshire. (Image credit: Pelahm police)

Officers pulled over the 2009 Dodge Avenger and observed that it was missing its front passenger tire and had a broken headlight.

Police say 36-year-old Michael Medeiros refused to comply with the investigation and briefly struggled with officers before they could handcuff him. He’s charged with DUI, resisting arrest, open container and defective equipment.

medeiros mug Man Driving On Rims Charged With DUI, Resisting Arrest

Michael Medeiros (Photo credit: Pelham police)

Medeiros is set to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Aug. 13.

