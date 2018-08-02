PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Police say a Pelham, New Hampshire man later charged with DUI was driving on rims before officers pulled him over.

A caller reported a car on Bridge Street hit a guard rail after driving on rims and shooting sparks from its wheel just after 12 a.m. on Thursday

Officers pulled over the 2009 Dodge Avenger and observed that it was missing its front passenger tire and had a broken headlight.

Police say 36-year-old Michael Medeiros refused to comply with the investigation and briefly struggled with officers before they could handcuff him. He’s charged with DUI, resisting arrest, open container and defective equipment.

Medeiros is set to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Aug. 13.